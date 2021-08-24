Items lost at State Fair Can be Reclaimed

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 24, 2021 at 10:19am

If you attended the Illinois State Fair and lost a personal item, you might be able to get it back.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) District 09 Acting Commander, Lieutenant Jody Huffman has announced this year’s lost items from the Illinois State Fair can be reclaimed at Illinois State Police District 09 Headquarters.

Huffman says to retrieve lost items, you may contact Illinois State Police District 9 at (217) 786 – 6677. The Illinois State Police District 09 Headquarters is located at 801 S. 7th St, Springfield IL 62703.