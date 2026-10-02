Jackson Gets 13 Years for Meth

By Benjamin Cox on October 2, 2026 at 11:20am

A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to over a decade in federal prison on drug trafficking charges.

Marquise Jackson, 35, was sentenced to 13 years in the federal bureau of prisons, 5 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $200 special assessment.

Jackson pleaded guilty to 2 counts of trafficking more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on May 28.

Jackson was indicted in February on counts after trafficking the substance in Morgan County on July 17 and August 15 of last year.Jackson’s outstanding charges in Morgan County Circuit Court have been dismissed per the federal plea agreement.