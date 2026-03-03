Jackson nailed in Federal Indictment

By Benjamin Cox on March 3, 2026 at 6:35am

A Jacksonville man is facing federal drug charges following an indictment by a grand jury in the Central District Court of Illinois.

Thirty-four-year-old Marquise Jackson is charged with two counts of distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Morgan County in July and August of 2025.

According to federal court records, Jackson was served with an arrest warrant on February 19th and was ordered detained by the federal court on February 25th pending trial.

Online Morgan County court records show Jackson has prior felony convictions dating back to 2009, including previous prison sentences for narcotics offenses and reckless discharge of a firearm. He also has additional felony cases currently pending in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Jackson is scheduled to return to federal court March 30th for a pretrial hearing.