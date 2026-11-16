Jackson Named All State

By Gary Scott on November 16, 2026 at 9:51am

Jacksonville High School has a first team all stater in football.

JHS junior running back and defensive back Jeremiah Jackson has been named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association 4-A all state team.

Jackson led the running attack in helping JHS post an 8 and 2 record this year.

Several players from the Western Illinois Valley Conference were named to the Class 1A IHSFCA first team.

They include Beau Little and Jack Sefton from Brown County, Lane Eilerman and Charlie Matthews of Calhoun, Ty Bowman of Greenfield Northwestern, and Briggs Wiskirchen of Camp Point.

Little, a junior running back with Brown County, is the lone underclassmen among the group from the WIVC.