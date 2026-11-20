By Gary Scott on November 20, 2026 at 11:03am

A local woman has been named to the bench in Morgan County Court to fill a vacancy left by the death of Judge Jeff Tobin.

The director of the administrative office of the Illinois courts announced Amy Jackson has been named to the bench here.

Jackson joined Rammelkamp Bradney in 2002. She has served as the administrative adjudication officer for Jacksonville’s municipal court since 2006.

Jackson is a graduate of Jacksonville High School, with a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan, and a law degree from St Louis University of Law.

She has also had experience in collective bargaining and grievance procedures.

Jackson replaces Jeff Tobin as an associate circuit judge here.

Tobin died after a lengthy illness August 22nd. Tobin had served on the bench since 2011.