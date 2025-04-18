Jacksonville Doughnut Shop Employees Laid-Off by New Ownership

Employees of a Jacksonville coffee and doughnut shop found themselves out of a job this week.

According to a report by the Springfield Journal Register, on Thursday, managers and employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts on East Morton Avenue in Jacksonville received calls informing them their employment with the company had been terminated.

The Jacksonville store and three other Dunkin’ locations in Springfield were reportedly purchased by RKR Dreams Inc., a multi-state franchisee owner of locations in Illinois, Iowa, and Kentucky.

According to a temporary employee who spoke to the SJR, all four locations are currently staffed by temporary employees until at least the end of May as they transition to the new owner’s operations. Laid-off employees were told to reapply for their jobs and provided with a phone number for contacting the new owner.

RKR Dreams Inc. is operated out of Plainfield, Illinois. A link to the application portal can be found here.

