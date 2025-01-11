Jacksonivlle Kiwanis Seeking Benefactor for This Year’s .5k Event

A Jacksonville service organization is looking for an organization to donate money to.

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club announced the return of its annual .5k run, walk, or skip event for 2025.

The event is a fun event that takes participant’s across the downtown square between Don’s Place and Bahann’s Tavern. This year’s event will be held on Saturday April 5th.

Marcy Patterson with the Jacksonville Kiwanis says the event has helped a number of area non-profits in the past, and now they are asking for the public’s help in nominating a worthy organization.

“This year the participants are going to go from Don’s Place to Bahan’s. If you’re not familiar with this [event] it doesn’t require any exercise it just requires a lot of energy and the willingness to have some fun. We’ve had this event every year for about ten years now and it normally ends with us presenting a ten thousand dollar check to someone.

This year we haven’t picked our benefactor yet and we are looking for submissions and we need your help. We need your help to find some non-profit organization who could use this money.”

Patterson says there are a few requirements the Kiwanis asks from the benefactor of the event. “We require them to participate in the event. We require them to help us market the event to their pre-existing groups and friends. We use that opportunity to bring in new groups of people to the event.

Some of the past recipients have been the Ken Bradbury Foundation, the Jacksonville Drumline, and the Esprit de Corps Academy. So different groups have received the money and they always bring a team of people with them to help that day and anybody is eligible to apply.”

The Jacksonville Kiwanis .5k will be held this year on Saturday, April 5th, and is open to anyone who wants to participate. The cost is $25.00, and there will be stops such as the banana stand for those needing to power up if they are running, walking, or skipping too hard.

A commemorative shirt is also available for all participants who register ahead of time.

To learn more information and apply to be this year’s featured benefactor, go to the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club’s Facebook page. At the top of the page, you will find a link to the application.

All nominations are due in by January 17th. For questions, contact Marcy Patterson at marcy@mlpatterson.com or Maggie Kittler maggiemags03@gmail.com.