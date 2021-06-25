Jacksonville 4th of July Fireworks Show Returns This Year

The City of Jacksonville is gearing up for a 4th of July that is a bit more normal this year.

Mayor Andy Ezard says after everything was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the annual 4th of July fireworks show is returning to the Mauvaisterre lakefront next weekend.

“We’re really excited to bring back the annual fireworks show. Obviously last year it was canceled, but this year it’s on for Sunday evening, July the 4th. We’re really excited to bring that back to the community. It’s more of a regional thing because we have a lot of folks that travel in and watch a great, great show from our friends at Central State Fireworks.”



Ezard says it’s exciting to have Central State Fireworks put on the show again this year since they are based in Central Illinois. “They are good folks, they are very local. The owners of the company are from Athens but the crew that does our show is Fred Blanford and his daughters and some good people around the area from area towns that help him.

It’s going to be good to see people back in Nichols Park in a nice setting over Lake Mauvaisterre, and having us able to offer the fireworks show again.”

Ezard says the show begins about 15 minutes after dusk so the night sky is good and dark to view the show and usually lasts at least 20 minutes. He says he is also looking forward to the return of the Rotary 4th of July parade on Saturday, July 3rd.