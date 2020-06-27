Jacksonville 4th of July Parade Pushed Back to September

The 4th of July Parade in Jacksonville is not being canceled, it’s just being postponed.

The Jacksonville Rotary Club who hosts the event told the Jacksonville Journal Courier on Friday that the parade is being moved to Saturday September 5th do to restrictions on gatherings out of concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Hometown Heroes” and is scheduled to step off promptly at 10:00 am September 5th. Organizers say entry forms must be turned in by 5:00 pm on Monday, August 31st. Any entries received after that date will be placed at the end of the parade if there is enough room.