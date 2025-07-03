Jacksonville 4th

As always, Jacksonville is pulling out all the stops for its 4th of July observance tomorrow.

The day begins bright and early with the CNB Bank and Trust Independence Day 5K Run, Walk and Fun Run at Nichols Park. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., with the run and walk starting at 7:30 and the half-mile fun run for the kids beginning around 8:15.

The annual 4th of July parade, sponsored by the Jacksonville Rotary Club, gets underway at 10 a.m. Don’t forget the relocated ending spot for this year’s parade. With the construction on West State, the parade will end at State and Church Streets.

There will be a ceremony at the American Legion Building on West Superior starting at noon, conducted by American Legion Post 279, Amvets Post 100 and VFW Post 1379.

The evening will be topped off by a Bicentennial Concert, featuring the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra in Nichols Park, starting at 8 p.m. with fireworks going off at dusk.