Jacksonville Affordable Housing and South Jacksonville Trustees Meet Over Labor Drive Litigation

There was little to say about ongoing litigation discussions between the Village of South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Affordable Housing last night in a special session.

The two sides met in closed session for a little over an hour to discuss the five-year litigation case over water billing and rates for residents of Labor Drive.

Both sides refused to go on record for requests for comment last night. Jacksonville Affordable Housing’s counsel John Wolters said the following, asking not to be recorded: “We were happy that the Village Board invited us, and we hope that this meeting moves us closer to resolving the matter.”

Previous administrations have made multiple attempts to settle the dispute, but little progress has been made.

South Jacksonville Village President Mike Broaddus declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

The pending litigation is set to be heard for status in Morgan County court in January.