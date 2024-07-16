Jacksonville African-American History Museum Hosting Summer Reading Series

The Jacksonville African American History Museum is back open and is ramping up a new summer reading program for children.

The history museum went down early in the Spring after a pipe burst causing major water damage. African-American History Museum Board President Alberta Robinson says that as a part of the restoration and renovation of the nearly 200-year old Asa Talcott House came a brand new space for children: “We decided to bring book readings on Wednesdays. It’s called the Unity Club Reading Series, and we do it every Wednesday from 1-2PM in the new children’s room. It’s a multi-cultural reading room where we read not only books about African-American history but about other cultures, too and their history also.”

The Unity Club Reading Series will occur every Wednesday during the month of July from 1-2PM. Robinson and Illinois College history intern Laissa Brito are the hosts of the program.

Brito, who is from Rio de Janiero, Brazil says the program has given her an opportunity to talk to area children about her home and answer their questions: “I helped Alberta set up the reading program and during the programs I have been sharing more about my culture, how different it is in Brazil and how it is different to here [in the United States]. While I’m reading the books, I always like to share some part of my ideas with the children because they ask alot of questions.” Brito says they particularly like to ask about the Amazon Rain Forest and its animals.

Attendance is absolutely free but registration is required. You can register by scanning the QR code on the flyer found on the Jacksonville African-American History Museum’s Facebook Page or register by calling Museum Director Art Wilson at 217-299-6017.

The Jacksonville African-American History Museum is located in the historic Asa Talcott House at 859 Grove Street. This Wednesday’s book will feature the story of Rosa Parks.