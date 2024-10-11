Jacksonville Airport Receives Airport of the Year Award from IL Public Airports Association

The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the Jacksonville Airport was one of seven airports that have received Airport of the Year awards reflecting the outstanding achievements of the state’s aviation community.

Presented this week at the Illinois Public Airports Association fall conference in Galena, the awards also celebrate the contribution of airports to the state’s overall economy and transportation system.

The airports were selected because of their many accomplishments, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Among the award considerations are cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility as well as promotion of aviation and educational events.

Jacksonville Municipal Airport received the Large General Aviation Airport of the Year award.

Calhoun County’s Brussels Heliport was the state’s Heliport of the Year.

The state receives over $95.9 billion in economic impact from the state’s airports.