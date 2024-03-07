Jacksonville & Alsey Products A Part of “Maker’s Madness” Tournament to Be Dubbed 2024’s Coolest Thing Made In Illinois

By Benjamin Cox on March 7, 2024 at 3:08pm

Multiple area products are a part of the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association “Maker’s Madness” tournament this year.

The public will decide the winner between 200 of Illinois’ top products in the bracket-style challenge. The first round of voting ends on March 17th.

Jacksonville’s Hefty Garbage Bags at Reynolds Consumer Products, the Big Eli Ferris Wheel made by Eli Bridge Company, CCK Automations’ printed circuit boards, Nestle’s Coffeemate, Rutland’s Firestarters, and Alsey Refractories Co. firebricks.

The product that goes all the way to the final and wins will be dubbed 2024’s “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” which will be crowned in a ceremony later this year in Springfield.

Go to makersmadnessil.com to cast your vote today.