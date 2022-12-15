Jacksonville Ambulance Service Again Offering a Free Ride “Home for the Holidays”

LifeStar Ambulance Service of Jacksonville has announced they will again be participating in their annual Home for the Holidays program.

LifeStar crews will transport people from skilled care facilities, and other persons who are disabled, bed-ridden or wheel chair bound, to their relative’s homes for the holidays at no charge.

According to the announcement, LifeStar will schedule times to pick up and later return people to their residences after spending whatever time they wish with their family.

Jason Shumaker, Operations Manager of LifeStar in Jacksonville says if the individual is a resident of a skilled care facility, there may be a release that the family would need to sign and they should also check with their facility’s director of nursing to find out what their specific procedure is.

Shumaker says the program is one way they can express their appreciation to the citizens they serve on a daily basis and it’s something LifeStar employees enjoy each year.

Family members can contact LifeStar dispatch or ask their nursing personnel to do so by calling 217-245-7540 to schedule times and dates during the week from Monday to Friday, between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm each day.

Shumaker says in past years, some families have requested for their loved one to be brought home on Christmas eve and then picked up sometime on Christmas day, and LifeStar is happy to provide that service again this year.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the Home for the Holidays service is asked to call ahead of time to schedule so LifeStar can accommodate as many families as possible during this holiday season.

For more information contact LifeStar Ambulance Service of Jacksonville by calling 217-245-7540.