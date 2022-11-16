Jacksonville AmVets, Volunteers Raising Funds to Honor Fallen Vets this Holiday Season

An area group of volunteers has joined a national movement to ensure that all Veterans who have been laid to rest in the area are honored this holiday season.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 1992 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, by placing a live balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every service member.

The group of Jacksonville area volunteers is working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Memorial Lawn, East Cemetery, Diamond Grove, Calvary Cemetery, and Liberty Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.

The ceremony is held simultaneously across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations and will be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Each wreath sponsorship costs $15. For every two-wreath sponsorship sold, a third wreath will be provided as part of a special sponsorship group program option available through the national program.

A pair of fundraisers are being held at the Jacksonville AmVets Post 100 in the coming weeks to help support the Wreaths Across America efforts locally. Friday, November 18th is “Celebrity Bartender Night” at the AmVets, and on Wednesday, November 23rd, the night before Thanksgiving, a 50/50 raffle will be held.

The Jacksonville AmVets Post 100 is located at 210 East Court Street in Jacksonville. To find out more information on the Jacksonville Area Wreaths Across America movement, contact Sarah Shellhammer at 217-245-5119, or go to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/IL0201.