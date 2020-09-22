Jacksonville Announces Fall Leaf Pick Up

The City of Jacksonville will be picking up fall leaves again this year.

Officials with the City Streets Department announced today the fall leaf pick up will commence on November 2nd and run through the end of November.

They say all leaves must be in bags, and both paper and plastic bags will be accepted. All bagged leaves must be curbside by 8:00 am each day. There is no set route, and city streets crews will pick up bagged leaves daily.

Residents are asked to call the city garage at 479-4653 if your street is missed. The Streets Department is also reminding residents that the leaf vacuum is no longer being utilized by the city, due to parts no longer being available for the machine, so leaves must be bagged in order to be picked up.