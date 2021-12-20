Jacksonville Area Angel Trees are Empty, Red Kettle Campaign Needs Push in Final Week

Many children in the Jacksonville area can expect to have a brighter Christmas this weekend.

Jacksonville Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke announced last night that thanks to the generosity of the Community all area Angel trees are empty. As of Sunday evening, the last Angel tags were adopted.

Clarke thanks everyone who donated to the Angel Tree this year and says the program supports hundreds of area children who may not otherwise have presents or a Christmas meal to enjoy.

The Salvation Army is asking people who still have an Angel tag that has not been returned to please drop off the items by Tuesday, Dec. 21st to The Salvation Army to get them to the Families in time for Christmas.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides Christmas assistance for struggling families in Morgan county and Clarke says the public’s generosity is the driving force that enables the Salvation Army to provide Gifts for children and food to deserving families.

Clarke also says that the annual Red Kettle Campaign has reached 68% of its total campaign goal of $138,000 with now $94,294.75 collected to date. The red kettles and bell ringers will be out collecting funds to be used to help Morgan County families in need during the Holidays and year-round through 5 pm on Christmas Eve.

Clarke says with only days left to raise the funds needed to help those in need, the Jacksonville Salvation Army is hopeful the community will give generously.

The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteer bell-ringers, Sign up to bell ring by going to registertoring.org or by calling 217-245-7124.