Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Honors 3 Businesses, Outgoing Members at Annual Meeting on Tuesday

Members of the Morgan County Health Department accept the 2021 Non-Profit Business of the Year Award at the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting. (Photo Courtesy of Cory Garner, El Crow Photography)

By Benjamin Cox on March 25, 2022 at 9:16am

Three area businesses were honored during the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting Tuesday night.

The Chamber said good-bye to several retiring members and honored retiring member and past president Maryjane Million.

Three annual awards were presented.

Worrell Land Services was honored as Small Business of the Year, with under 25 employees.

Business of the Year went to CassComm, with over 25 employees.

The Non-Profit Business of the Year was the Morgan County Health Department. Specifically mentioned during the health department’s honor was the employees and organization’s response locally to the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years.