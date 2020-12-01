Jacksonville Area Chamber’s “Eat. Drink & Win” Campaign Begins Dec. 1

Jacksonville bars and restaurants are getting a little extra help from a special contest from the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce. The “Eat. Drink & Win” promotion begins tomorrow and runs through the 17th to encourage people to eat and drink local.

Chamber President Lisa Musch says the local food service establishments need help after Tier 3 mitigations shut down indoor service on November 20th: “With the recent mitigations put forth by the governor, it’s pretty tough for bars & restaurants right now, so we are wanting to focus on them here in December from the 1st-17th. We just finished up our Santa Stroll promotion, which encouraged 12 days of local shopping at a lot of our retail and service facilities, as well. We are just trying to share the love and keep everything local this holiday season. It’s really important for our community to continue to support our local businesses. They have done a great job thus far in keeping things going, and it’s just getting a little tougher.”

Musch says its easy for residents to participate in the promotion: “Just eat at your favorite local restaurant or bar. You can dine in, carry out, curbside pick-up, outdoor dining – whatever works for you. Drive-thru as well. Then, bring your receipt. Put your name and phone number on the receipt, and you can drop it off at the Chamber Office at 155 West Morton Avenue. We have got a mail slot if you just want to drop it through that on our front door; or you can make a copy of it, email it to us, take a picture of it with your name and phone number at chamber2@jacksonvilleareachamber.org.”

Musch says it doesn’t matter if it is a local or a chain restaurant in Jacksonville. She says often times the local chain stores operate under local ownership and franchises. The contest requires an expenditure of $10 or more each time. All entries will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Chamber Check given away daily from December 14th-18th via Facebook Live from the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

The Chamber Checks were donated by Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, the Community Development Department, Jacksonville City Clerk Skip Bradshaw, Attorney Dan Beard, Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford, Martin & Sandy Lonergan and Rick Rolson of Outbreak Designs. For more details, contact the Chamber office at 217-245-2174.