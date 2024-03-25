Jacksonville Area Following American Idol Hopeful

First Christian Church Worship minister Isaiah Case performed his own song “What Could I Do” in front of the American Idol judges during the 2024 season auditions in Nashville this past November.

The episode aired this past Sunday, with Case getting a golden ticket to go to Hollywood. Case hasn’t been able to reveal how far he made it on the competition. The American Idol social media pages says that the worship leader “has some grit on him,” commenting on the 22-year old’s soulful gravel in his voice. Case told the Source last week he had a mixture of excitement, nerves, and confidence performing in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

Jacksonville fans will get to hear his band The Case Band kick off the Downtown Summer Concert Series coming up on May 31st.

For now, you can follow along with Case’s American Idol journey on Sunday nights at 7PM on ABC.