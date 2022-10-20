Jacksonville Area Hall of Fame Returning

An organization that recognizes people for their significant contributions and leadership in Jacksonville has been revived after a decade.

The Jacksonville Area Hall of Fame was established in 1990 and has previously inducted 65 people into the Hall. The honoree plaques currently hang in the Jacksonville City Council chambers at the Municipal Building.

Revived by John Buchanan, another group of community leaders will be added to the hall next year, marking the first inductions since 2012. According to a press release, due to the passing of several members of the Hall’s original board of directors, the organization had become inactive. Earlier this year, Buchanan gathered a group of people with the goal of reviving the awards.

Buchanan said in a press release that Jacksonville has a large number of individuals to choose from to honor for their service to the community: “Our community has been and continues to be fortunate to have many strong community leaders who give of their time and energy. The Hall of Fame is an opportunity to provide well-earned recognition of their many contributions to the Jacksonville area.”

The organization plans to begin accepting nominations for the 2023 inductees in January and to host an induction event in early June 2023.