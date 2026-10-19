Jacksonville Area Hall of Fame Taking Nominations

By Gary Scott on October 19, 2026 at 10:56am

Nominations are being sought for the 2027 class of inductees for the Jacksonville Area Hall of Fame.

Community members are encouraged to nominate people, living or deceased, who have made significant and lasting positive contributions to the Jacksonville area.

Individuals who have been nominated in previous years but were not selected can be nominated again. Previous nominations are no carried forward, and must be re-submitted for consideration.

The Hall of Fame held its first induction ceremony in 1990.

Those nominating potential inductees are encouraged to consider leadership, service, achievements and dedication.

Nominations should be submitted through the Facebook page for the Hall. The deadline is January 15th.

The Hall of Fame dinner will planned for June 16th of next year.