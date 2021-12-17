Jacksonville Area Museum Hosts Christmas Open House Saturday

Families in the Jacksonville area have a chance to see Santa Claus downtown tomorrow.

The new Jacksonville Area Museum is inviting everyone to a holiday open house featuring Santa Claus and special children’s activities on Saturday, December 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can visit with Santa, enjoy kid-friendly activities, explore the museum, engage with the Smithsonian’s “Voices and Votes” exhibit, and leave with some delicious take-home snacks.

Jacksonville Area Museum Board Chairman David Blanchette says the museum has been decked out with all of its holiday finery and is ready for guests. All visitors must wear masks at all times, as the museum is observing all Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Families are encouraged to visit the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street’s “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” exhibit while they are at the open house.

The traveling exhibit may be seen during the museum’s regular hours of operation of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 22. The “Voices and Votes” exhibit is made possible by support from Illinois Humanities and Museum on Main Street.

The Jacksonville Area Museum is located in the historic old Post Office Building at 301 E. State Street. The museum will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Days. Visit www.jacksonvilleareamuseum.org for more information.