Jacksonville Area Museum Receives Grant from Looking For Lincoln Heritage Area

The Jacksonville Area Museum was one of 11 entities across Central Illinois to receive a grant from the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Area for new or updated exhibits on the life of the nation’s 16th President in Illinois.

The funds are designated for creating or refreshing exhibits in museums or visitor centers to create digital interpretive projects, lesson plans, or other Lincoln-era stories to the public.

Each organization submitted a proposal that was reviewed by a team of historians and staff of the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Area, and was awarded based on their project’s lasting impact on presenting the story of Lincoln’s life and times.

Officials with the Jacksonville Area Museum say their project will specifically focus on the story of Lincoln’s relationship with General Benjamin Grierson, and Grierson’s musical contributions to Lincoln’s presidential campaign.