Jacksonville Area Residents Asked to Ignore Recent Fire Protection Mailing

Jacksonville area residents who received a notice from the fire department are asked to disregard it.

According to an announcement by the City Clerk’s Office, the City of Jacksonville Fire Department is in the process of redistricting fire protection boundaries.

Fire Department officials say if residents who have received an annual Notice of Fire Protection Due from the City of Jacksonville, need to disregard the notice due to an incorrect figuring in the balance due.

Residents who continue to fall within the City of Jacksonville’s fire protection boundaries will be issued a new notice with an adjusted balance due.

Anyone who no longer falls within the City of Jacksonville’s boundaries will need to contact Fire Chief Doug Sills at (217) 479-4656 or via email to jfdchief@jacksonvilleil.gov to determine their fire protection district.