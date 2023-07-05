Jacksonville Area Senior Center Holds Ribbon Cutting Ahead of 20th Anniversary Event Next Week

The Jacksonville Area Senior Center was founded in 2003 and is hosting a 20th Anniversary Celebration Party on Wednesday, July 12th.

An anniversary ribbon cutting was held this morning at the center, located in the Jacksonville Community Park Building at 1309 South Main Street. Lucy Myers with the Jacksonville Area Senior Center says members of every activity group will be at the celebration next week.

“Everybody’s going to be doing something here next week, and we’re going to be serving cake and punch and we hope we can get some of the neighborhood in to see what we do and maybe think about joining.

Everybody thinks this is a place for old people, and it is, we’re all old but that’s okay (laughs). But we have a lot of fun here too.”

Activities at the Jacksonville Area Senior Center include bingo, sewing, bridge, board games, and the Son Shine Singers. Bread of Love meals, potlucks, and special events are also held as well.

Myers says the Senior Center is open three days a week and is encouraging potential new members to come to the 20th-anniversary event. “We’re here Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Most people find out about us by someone who has come and joined us and had a good time. Dues are relatively inexpensive, they are one dollar per month.”

The Jacksonville Area Senior Center’s 20th Anniversary Party will be held next Wednesday, July 12th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at 1309 South Main Street. For more information on the Center and its activities, contact 217-883-1090.