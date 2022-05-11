Jacksonville Baseball & Softball Get Regional Pairings

By Benjamin Cox on May 11, 2022 at 3:52pm

The IHSA announced pairings in baseball and softball for 3A and 4A.

In baseball, Jacksonville will be a part of the Champaign Central Sectional. They will begin regional play on Wednesday, May 25th at 6:30 in Chatham as a 4-seed against 5-seed Rochester. Jacksonville split games with the Rockets at the end of March, beginning of April.

In softball, Jacksonville will be a part of the Mt. Zion Sectional, but get to host their own Regional. As a 7-seed, they will face Springfield High in the first round of regional play on Tuesday, May 24th at 4:30. Springfield High blew out the Lady Crimsons both times back in early April.

Both teams wrap up their regular season schedule next week.