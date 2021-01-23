Jacksonville, Beardstown L.L.C.C. to Host Virtual Scholarship Information Event

Local high school seniors needing help paying for college have an opportunity to get information on scholarships with the help of Lincoln Land Community College. Enrollment Coordinator for the Jacksonville and Beardstown LLCC campuses, Lori Large-Oldenettel says that students can attend a ZOOM conference call at 4 PM on Wednesday, January 27th to get information about paying for college at LLCC.

“So we do need people to RSVP and they can find that link from our LLCC Jacksonville website, or from our LLCC Facebook page. We do have seven outside organizations, groups that will also be presenting scholarship information. So, not only will it be Lincoln Land scholarship information and how to fill out that application, but we will also be introducing seven other opportunities for students to apply for scholarships So we think it is a really good opportunity for our high school seniors.”

Oldenettel says that last year’s event was well-attended as current and prospective students were able to gain valuable information about scholarships and their requirements. Oldenettel says that every organization at the event will tell students and applicants exactly what they need to do to apply for the various scholarships.

“The Lincoln Land scholarship will take them partially through the application so they know how to complete it. Then our outside groups which include Cass Morgan Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services, Learning Disabilities Association of Illinois, MCS Community Services, the Jacksonville Rotary Club, and the Jacksonville Promise. They will be basically be showing students how to apply and what the requirements are for their particular scholarships.”

Registration is limited. Sign up and receive the Zoom link for the event by emailing llcc-jacksonville@llcc.edu, calling 217-243-6699, or texting 217-516-3468.