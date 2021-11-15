Jacksonville, Beardstown Make Quarterfinals in America’s Main Streets Contest

Jacksonville Main Street is still in the running for a grand prize of $25,000.

Jacksonville Main Street has made it to the quarterfinals of the “America’s Main Streets Road to Recovery” contest.

Executive Director of Jacksonville Main Street, Judy Tighe says the non-profit organization has entered the contest for approximately six years and has made it to the finals in the past but has yet to bring home the big prize.

Jacksonville along with Beardstown are among the 25 quarter-finalists from all over the country. Main Street organizations entered into the contest compete in an online voting system. Independent We Stand says more than 494,000 total votes were cast for 216 nominees during the nominations phase of the contest.

According to the announcement, the grand prize winner is selected from the top 10 vote-getters in the semi-final round by a panel of judges. Tighe says she hopes Jacksonville Main Street continues to make it to the finals and the judges get tired of seeing the name and will eventually honor Jacksonville with the prize.

To vote online for Jacksonville in the semifinal round in the “America’s Main Streets” contest visit https://www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile/24.

Semifinalist online voting begins November 15 and runs through December 12. The winner of the “America’s Main Streets” contest will be announced on December 20, 2021, with a celebration event tentatively scheduled for February 2022.