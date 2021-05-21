Jacksonville Brawl Nets 2 Arrests, 2 Others Cited After a Handgun is Pulled, Residence Damaged

Several people were cited after a brawl ensued and a handgun was pulled last night in Jacksonville.

Police were summoned to the intersection of Chambers Street and Fayette at 5:54 last night after a caller reported a large fight before disconnecting the call.

Upon arrival, police arrested 2 individuals and cited 2 others for city ordinance violations.

26 year old Marquesha D. R. Rattler of the 200 block of Richards Street was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly pointing a handgun at someone during the altercation and aggravated assault. She was also cited for disorderly conduct. She later posted bond and was released.

29 year old Dytaniel C Williams of the 700 block of South Church was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly attempting to strike someone with a golf club during the incident. He was also cited for disorderly conduct. He also posted bond and was later released.

34 year old Rolonda A Powell of the 700 block of South Church and 45 year old Angela D. Lomelino of the 600 block of South Fayette were both cited for disorderly conduct all in relation to the brawl.

Further charges may be pending in the incident after a caller later reported damage to a vehicle’s windows and a window to their residence. The incident remains under investigation.