Jacksonville Business Donates Funds For Stop Sticks to Murrayville-Woodson PD

Officials with the Murrayville-Woodson Police announced today that they’ve got a new tool in their tool box in case someone attempts a high-speed chase.

According to a Facebook post, Bill’s Towing in Jacksonville donated the funds to the Murrayville-Woodson Police to purchase a set of Stop Sticks.

They are tire-deflation devices used by law enforcement to stop high-speed vehicle pursuits. Price ranges vary to between 400-1000 dollars.



Police officials say they are grateful for the donation, and hope they never have to use the new tool in their toolbox.