Jacksonville Business Nominated, Part of 3rd Annual Illinois Local Awards

Some Jacksonville small businesses are among 20 local, independent businesses up for Illinois Local awards next month.

Illinois Local will announce the recipients of its 2023 awards during the 3rd annual conference on Monday, September 11th, at The Grant Conservatory of Music & Dance in Springfield. The awards are presented at the end of the morning conference that brings together the membership of 200+ local independent businesses and causes across Illinois. The awards are sponsored by Troxell Insurance.

Melissa & Brian Reilly of Cured Catering

Pastries for the event will be provided by by Three Twigs & Co. of Springfield. Three Twigs currently serves pastries in Jacksonville at Elm City Roastery.

The event’s official photographer is Cory Garner of Elcrow Photography and Design of Jacksonville.

Nominees for the awards from Jacksonville include Blessings on State Street Bed & Breakfast in the Illinois Local Ambassador category and Cured Catering for Business of the Year.

For nonmembers of Illinois Local, tickets are $35 to attend the conference. For more information about Illinois Local or to purchase conference tickets visit illinoislocal.org.