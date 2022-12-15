Jacksonville Business Targeted by Vandals- Again

Jacksonville Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of some recent instances of property damage.

According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, sometime between noon last Friday, December 9th, and 1:45 Monday afternoon, unknown persons used an object to break a window at an undisclosed business in the 1100 block of West Walnut Avenue.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the business is the same that was the target of another criminal damage to property incident during the Thanksgiving holiday when sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th bricks were used to damage several windows.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be payout. Crime Stoppers says that if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.