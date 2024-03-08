Jacksonville Chamber Hosts 45th Agri-Industry Banquet, Honors Two with Agri-Industry Hall of Fame Induction

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce held the 45th Annual Agri-Industry Banquet last night to celebrate agriculture and the businesses that support the industry in the Jacksonville area.

Illinois FFA President Thaddeus Bergschneider was the featured speaker at the Banquet. The Agri-Industry Hall of Fame award was also presented to two individuals who have had a lifelong background in ag in the area.

Photo Courtesy of Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau. Lisa Hadden with IL FFA President Thaddeus Bergschneider.

Lisa Hadden was involved in the family business growing up and has turned agriculture education into her career. She has been serving as the Ag in the Classroom Coordinator for the past 5 years. She has worked as a member of the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau for over 25 years and as a 4-H leader for over 20 years. She has served for 15 years with the Morgan-Scott 4-H Foundation and assists with fair responsibilities. She was just awarded the 4-H Alumni Award. Lisa’s community activities include serving as a certified Court Appointed Special Advocate and church attendee.

Lisa lives in rural Jacksonville with her husband Gary and their 4 children.

IL FFA President Thaddeus Bergschneider (left) presents Chris Wilcox with his Agri-Industry Hall of Fame Plaque. (Courtesy of Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau)

Chris Wilcox has been farming for over fifty years in eastern Morgan County. For the past 48 years, he has been a member of the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau, serving as President from 1993-96 and has served as Foundation Director since 1996. He is a 1991 Ag Leader of Tomorrow graduate.

Wilcox served on the Morgan County Soil and Water Board for 16 years and is a past leader of the Blue Denim 4-H Club. He is the current Chairman of the Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative and serves on many committees at Waverly First United Methodist Church.

He is most proud that his grandson is currently farming with him and hopes to continue the family farm.

Chris and his wife Gail live in rural Waverly and have two adult daughters.