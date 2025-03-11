Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Announce 2024 Agri-Industry Hall of Fame Inductees

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce held the 46th Annual Agri-Industry Banquet on March 6th at Hamilton’s in Jacksonville.

Keith Bradbury emceed the event and shared thoughts on the past 200 years of agriculture. The Agri-Industry Hall of Fame award was also presented. The Hall of Fame was created in 1995 to honor individuals in the community who have given a lifetime of service to the local agricultural industry through personal and professional efforts. This year, Paul Miller and and the late Mark Staake were inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame. Both are noted for giving their time and talents in the ag finance field assisting multiple generations of farm families.

According to a press release, Paul Miller has devoted over 40 years to helping local farmers succeed in their farm operations with 38 of those years as an Ag Lender with Chapin State Bank now CNB Bank & Trust. Prior to becoming an Ag lender, Miller was a feed salesman for Moorman’s.

Miller was a charter member and President of the Chapin Lions Club and lifetime member of the VFW, having served 5 years in the United States Air Force. He is well-known as a fundraiser and helped organize the first Powerful Dreams, Powerful Teams banquet for the Triopia Athletic Boosters, earning him the Bruce Charlesworth Community Service Award. He served as a Village of Chapin board member. He attended various banking schools with Illinois Banker’s Association and Community Banker’s Association of Illinois. He is also a member of the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Chapin American Legion, the Elks Club, and the John Wood Community College Ag Club. Miller is a member of Wesley Chapel and has held many offices on the Church Board.

Mark Staake was posthumously presented the Ag Hall of Fame award. Staake was a graduate of Triopia High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University. Staake was an Ag Lender with Farm Credit Services for 40 years. He also farmed alongside his father in the Chapin area and carried on the family operation with his nephew upon his father’s passing.

Staake was involved in the community through his position at Farm Credit in volunteering at many events including the county fair, serving watermelon, helping at concerts, and grilling porky burgers in the fall at local elevators. He assisted with Meals in the Field, promoting Farm Safety Week; rode along to witness, record, and validate plot production for National Corn Growers contests, and Farmers Play Day benefiting farmers and FFA chapters. He attended and supported many 4-H, FFA, and Young Farmers award ceremonies. Staake also served on the Slo Gro COOP Board for two years.

Staake passed away in September 2024. Accepting the award on his behalf was his wife, Kelly Staake.

