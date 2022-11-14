Jacksonville, Chapin Respond to Rural Structure Fire Sunday

Fire department personnel from the Jacksonville and Chapin fire departments responded to a call of a fire in a detached garage at 1545 Gravel Springs Road at 2:47 Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire Department arrived on scene at 2:59 pm and found a single-car garage with the rear third of the structure fully involved with fire. According to an incident report, smoke and flames were showing on two sides and beginning to show through the roof.

Jacksonville firefighters began working to extinguish the fire, making entry through the overhead door, while also removing soffit to gain access to the upper structure.

Chapin Volunteer Fire Department crews arrived and assisted with removing more soffit and siding while crews made entry to the attic area through the roof to finish extinguishing the blaze. Chapin crews also manned outside lines to fully extinguish hotspots in the yard.

The owner told fire department personnel that he had been burning leaves in his yard, which inadvertently ignited a stack of tires sitting against the side of the garage and then ignited the structure.

No one was injured in the incident. Damages are estimated at $25,000 to the structure and $8,000 to the contents inside. Fire crews cleared the scene a little before 5:00 pm.