Jacksonville City Council Backs New Housing Development on Massey Lane

The Jacksonville city council last night backed the execution of a grant application that would fund housing for the middle income.

The site is off Massey Lane west of Home Depot.

Brian Nyberg, who is director of community development, says this is a two year process that began after COVID.

Nyberg hopes this will fill the gap for the industry workforce in the city.

He says the development will lay out streets, sidewalks and utilities.

Nyberg isn’t sure how long the city will be involved in the development of the property.

The $2-million grant requires a 20-percent match from the city, and Nyberg hopes in kind service will mean the city won’t have to furnish much more money for the $500-thousand match that has been budgeted.

He says Morgan County has pledged $100-thousand for the project.

The council agreed to sign an intergovernmental agreement that would allow the joint dispatch to use the former fire department communications system as a back up. It will require spending about $20-thousand for a failed component in the new back up system to get it working again.

Aldermen said yes to the advertisement of bids for the first of 10 phases of lead line water line replacement in the city. The city will use a $2-point-4 million grant for the work, and the rest of the total $3-point-9 million comes for a low interest government loan.

Police watched the swearing in of 7 new police officers and 2 firemen.

And, Brandon Stone urged the council to not settle for just banning camping in the city, because it would effectively criminalize homelessness. Aldermen are expected soon to get a look at the city camping ordinance.