By Benjamin Cox on October 7, 2021 at 3:27pm

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard has announced that next week’s city council meeting has been canceled.

The meeting was rescheduled by the Mayor’s Office on Wednesday to Tuesday, October 12th due to the Columbus holiday falling during their regular Monday scheduled meeting time. However, the mayor has now officially canceled the meeting next week.

The City Council will next meet in regular session on Monday, October 25th.