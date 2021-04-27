Jacksonville City Council To Swear In New Members Tonight

The Jacksonville City Council will swear in its new members tonight for its final meeting of the month of April. Ward 1 Alderwoman Darcella Speed, Ward 2 Alderwoman Alison Rubin de Celis, Ward 3 Alderman Kent Hannant, and Alderwoman Mary Watts will be the newest additions to the board tonight.

In other business tonight, the agenda will focus primarily on the Utility committee. The council will discuss a quote to seal and coat the Wastewater Treatment Plant parking lot and quotes to purchase a new pickup truck and utility vehicle.

Jacksonville Police Chaplain Alan Bradish is expected to give a final report on the 2020 TEOSA.

The council will also discuss granting a liquor license to the El Patron Authentic Mexican Cuisine restaurant and a TIF application to Matt Summers for the property at 59 East Central Park Plaza.

Workshop session begins at 6PM with the swearing in ceremony and official business meeting set for approximately 7PM. Those wishing to attend remotely can watch live on jacksonvilleil.gov.