Jacksonville City Council will Talk Homelessness Again Tonight

By Gary Scott on November 24, 2025 at 5:19am

The Jacksonville city council may find out tonight if any progress has been made about finding a place to crash in cold weather for the homeless.

A special studies committee meeting two weeks ago highlighted the need for such a facility, which seemed to be the first need identified.

The committee meets again tonight at 5 prior to the Jacksonville city council workshop committee.

The workshop meeting will feature a presentation by Illinois College regarding a container home project, which apparently is in response to the growing homeless problem in the city.

Aldermen will also discuss a contribution for the festival of lights project from WJIL-WJVO that starts Wednesday at the Morgan County fairgrounds.

The regular meeting agenda has a proposal regarding the purchase of ag land.

Aldermen will be asked to approve the purchase of new handguns for the city. The Smith and Wesson guns will cost the city about $68,500.

The workshop meeting begins at 6, and the regular meeting will follow.