By Gary Scott on June 23, 2025 at 5:58am

The Jacksonville city council will look at a couple of pieces of property tonight.

The council will be asked to accept the gift of real estate from Sherman Pershing at 42 North Central Park Plaza.

Sherman Pershing is a company owned by Rabbi Rob and Lauren Thomas of Jacksonville. The property is where new bathrooms for downtown Jacksonville are located.

And, aldermen will consider assigning a lien on property at 704 East Douglas to Two Rivers Land Bank.

The Land Bank has helped the city with properties targeted for demolition.

The council will talk about the lease of city property to New Carbon Solar for a solar power field. It is located east

of the Jacksonville Country Club.

Aldermen will be asked to consider the purchase of new radios for the police and fire departments and Morgan

County emergency service department, plus the purchase of a special operations trailer and rescue airbags for the fire department.

The workshop meeting starts at 6 at Jacksonville city hall in the commission room followed by the regular meeting no later than 7 in the council chambers.