Jacksonville City Filings

By Gary Scott on November 2, 2026 at 10:47am

Two challengers have emerged in one of the aldermanic races in Jacksonville next spring.

The filing period ran from Monday, October 19th, through last Monday.

Five either appointed or elected incumbent aldermen filed during the week long period. They are Rob Thomas in Ward 1, Alison Rubin de Celis in Ward 2, Joe Lockman in Ward 3, Aaron Scott in Ward 4, and Mark Sorrill in Ward 5.

The new candidates who both filed in Ward 3 to oppose Joe Lockman are Brandon Adams and Jonathan Stewart.

No primary is necessary for the non partisan election, unless at least five candidates filed for one of the posts. The primary would be held in February, and the general election in April of next year.

City clerk Angela Salyer is still doing research with city attorney Jeff Solterman to determine where the first announced filing period, November 16th through the 23rd.

That filing period was announced first. The clerk’s office announced the October filing period just before the 19th.