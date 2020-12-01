Jacksonville City Licenses & Rural Fire Contracts Expire Dec. 31

Jacksonville City Clerk Skip Bradshaw is reminding the public that rural fire protection contracts and city licenses expire at the end of this month.

Annual rural fire protection coverage is provided by the Jacksonville Fire Department for a subscription fee. Owners or occupants of rural commercial, industrial, residential, and farm property located within a certain radius of the city can obtain this contractual service by filling out an application in the City Clerk’s office. The annual fee is determined by the assessed value of the property and the city’s current tax levies for fire pension and protection. Farmsteads are assessed on current improvements upon a half acre of rural property.

For more information about renewal of city licenses for bowling alleys, refuse haulers, movie theaters, taxi services, tree trimmers, tattoo parlors, and other business permits along with fire protection subscription services contact the City Clerk’s Office during business hours weekdays by phone at 217-473-4613 or email at cityclerk@jacksonvilleil.gov.