Jacksonville City Wide Clean Up Delays Trash Pick Up for Monday

Due to the increase in the number of homes participating in the Jacksonville City-Wide Cleanup, and because there have been items in excess of the allowable limit according to a press release from the Jacksonville City Clerk’s Office, GFL may not be able to get to those with Monday trash service today. However, they will resume pickup on Tuesday where they left off.

As a reminder, your account with GFL must be in good standing in order to participate in this free program, and anything in excess of 5 cubic yards (equivalent to nine 96- gallon GFL totes) will not be picked up.

As per prior notification, items must be in bags, wood must be nail free and bundled together. GFL will not pick up items strewn throughout the boulevard. If you are a treasure-hunter, please do not open bags that are set out for pickup.