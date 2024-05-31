Jacksonville City Wide Clean Up Next Week

The Jacksonville City Wide Clean Up will be held next week June 3rd through June 7th.

City Clerk Angela Salyer says that GFL has laid out specific rules for the clean up this year: “Basically, what GFL would like for residents to do is to make sure that they have their unwanted items in their front yard on the date of their normal trash pick up. They are only going to make one pass through town every day for those residents. If you get missed, they are not going to come back. They have made that very clear. So if you can have your items out by 6AM on the day of your regular trash pick up, they will be able to take your items.”

Salyer says that the trash company has also listed the items they will and will not take next week. Items that will be accepted for the clean up include furniture, mattresses, small amounts of construction materials with no protruding nails or screws, washers, dryers, and appliances that do not have Freon.

Items that will NOT be picked up include televisions and computers (BLH will accept 2 per year per Jacksonville resident), paint, concrete, bricks, hazardous waste, items and appliances containing Freon (examples include refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, etc.), batteries, tires, car parts, and yard waste.

No more than 5 cubic feet of extra trash placed at least 3 feet from your GFL container will be accepted. Loose items will need to be bagged, boxed, or bundled and can be no more than 50 pounds.

Salyer says that the Jacksonville Citywide Clean Up is only available to GFL Customers in good standing.

For more information or questions, residents call GFL Environmental at 217-245-7204.