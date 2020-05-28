Jacksonville City Wide Clean Up Next Week

By Benjamin Cox on May 28, 2020 at 11:01am

Jacksonville’s City Wide Clean up is next week. The citywide drop off is at 200 West Oak Street on June 4th-6th. The drop off will be open from 7AM-2PM on Thursday and Friday and from 7AM to Noon on Saturday.

The drop off will not take hazardous waste, liquids, motor oil, paint, landscape waste, concrete, rocks, dirt, batteries, tires, old TVs, DVD Players, computers, monitors, or any electronic equipment.

Landscape waste will be allowed at the brush drop off site.

Identification will be required at the site to ensure Jacksonville residency.