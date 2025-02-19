Jacksonville Consolidated Elections Mostly Non-Competitive, Early Voting Begins Thursday

The April consolidated elections in Jacksonville appear to be mostly non-competitive, with the exception of one ward in the city.

Morgan County Clerk Sherry Sills says that her office will open up for early voters starting on Thursday: “Early voting starts this Thursday, February 20th. Our normal hours are 8:30AM-4:30PM Monday through Friday. As far as the races go, we only have one contested race and that’s for alderman in Ward 3. Other than that, it’s hopefully going to be a pretty simple election. We have a couple of Saturdays we will be open for early voting from 9AM-Noon, which will be March 1st and March 29th. Hopefully it’s pretty smooth sailing. Mail-in ballots will also go out on Thursday. If anyone already has a permanent vote-by-mail status, those ballots will also go out on Thursday, February 20th.”

Sills says a small pocket of voters in Western Morgan County will also vote on the Winchester High School building bond referendum.

For more information about the upcoming April Consolidated Election or your current voting status in Morgan County, call the clerk’s office during regular business hours at (217) 243-8581.