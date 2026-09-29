Jacksonville contractor sentenced to county jail term for home repair fraud in Scott County

By Benjamin Cox on September 29, 2026 at 8:51am

A Jacksonville contractor has been sentenced to local jail time after pleading guilty to home repair fraud charges in Scott County.

Devin Workman, 54, pleaded guilty on July 27 to a single count of Class 4 felony Home Repair Fraud involving a contract of more than $1,000.

Two other felony charges–deceptive practices involving a contract of more than $1,000 and theft by deception of more than $500 but less than $10,000–were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Workman was sentenced on September 21 during a scheduled hearing in Scott County Circuit Court. Court records indicate that prosecutors were not seeking a sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The case dates to May 2025 when Scott County State’s Attorney Rick Crews filed the 3 felony charges against Workman in connection to his business Workman Property Preservation.

The court ordered Workman to serve 180 days in the Morgan County Jail (Scott County does not have its own jail), along with 30 months of probation. He was also ordered to pay court costs.