By Benjamin Cox on June 30, 2022 at 9:31am

Jacksonville Correctional Center is paying close attention to its water this morning.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that legionella was found in one of the prison’s main water sources on Monday.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, there are no positive cases of Legionnaire’s Disease inside the prison at this time.

According to WICS, work crews flushed the affected pipes and raised the water heater temperature to 140 degrees, per recommendations.